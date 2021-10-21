EU drug regulator to announce results of Moderna booster shot review next week

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a local clinic as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Aschaffenburg, Germany, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Union drug regulator expects to announce the results of its review of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 booster vaccine and start a rolling review of Merck's (MRK.N) antiviral drug molnupiravir next week, a senior official said on Thursday.

Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a briefing the results of the Moderna boost shot would be announced on Oct. 25.

He said it was not clear if Russia would submit an application for its one-dose COVID vaccine called Sputnik Light in addition to the one for its two-dose Sputnik V shot.

On Oct. 4, the watchdog gave the go ahead for the use of Pfizer (PFE.N)-BioNTech (22UAy.DE) boosters and recommended people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a shot from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. read more

It left it to member states to decide if the wider population should have a booster.

Merck's experimental antiviral pill could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, interim data showed this month. read more

