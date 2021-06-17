Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU drug regulator records 415 cases of possible rare blood clotting

A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Thursday it has received reports of 415 possible cases of rare blood clotting with a low platelet count in the European Economic Area, out of more than 50 million people who have received AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

There have been 10 possible cases among just under 6 million people who received J&J's shot in the EEA, and 405 cases among 45 million who received AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) shot, Georgy Genov, head of pharmacovigilance at the European Medicines Agency said in a briefing.

The condition is known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

