Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU drug regulator says more data needed on impact of Omicron on vaccines
1 minute read
Jan 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday more data was needed to understand the impact of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed doubt on the need for a fourth booster dose.
Repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not a represent a sustainable long-term strategy, the European Medicines Agency's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a media briefing.
Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.