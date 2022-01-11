EU drug regulator says more data needed on impact of Omicron on vaccines

The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Tuesday more data was needed to understand the impact of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed doubt on the need for a fourth booster dose.

Repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not a represent a sustainable long-term strategy, the European Medicines Agency's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a media briefing.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson

