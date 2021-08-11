Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EU regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

2 minute read

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side-effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) following a small number of cases.

Erythema multiforme, a form of allergic skin reaction, and glomerulonephritis and nephrotic syndrome, disorders related to kidneys, are being studied by the safety committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the regulator.

The mRNA technology used by the two vaccines has been a turning point in the pandemic and for the scientific community, with their high effectiveness against COVID-19, but some rare side-effects of the shots are being studied as more people are inoculated globally.

Last month, the EMA found a possible link between very rare heart inflammation and the mRNA vaccines. However, the European regulator and the World Health Organization have stressed that benefits from these vaccines outweighed any risks posed by them. read more

The EMA did not give details on Wednesday as to how many cases of the new conditions were recorded following vaccination with the Pfizer and Moderna shots, but said it has requested more data from the companies to study any potential relation between them.

Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 1:27 AM UTCFlorida, Texas schools defy governors' bans on mask mandates as COVID cases soar

School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWHO-led trial to study three anti-inflammatory drugs for COVID-19 patients
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden to meet with United Airlines CEO, others on COVID vaccine efforts
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU regulator looking at new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU lowers limits for toxic metals in baby food, vegetables