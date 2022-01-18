EU drugs watchdog calls on vaccine developers not to rule out upgrade options

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FRANKFURT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Union's drugs regulator said vaccine developers should work on more than one upgraded COVID-19 shot and consider not only a product tailored to the fast emerging Omicron variant but also versions that address a combination of variants.

"What we are hearing also from other regulatory agencies is that is important not to exclude any options," the European Medicines Agency's Head of Vaccines Strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a media briefing on Tuesday. "So it will be equally important to consider not only a monovalent vaccine at this point in time but maybe also bivalent vaccine or even a multivalent vaccine."

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Pushkala Aripaka; Editing by Catherine Evans

