Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EU fails to confirm if women, young adults at higher clot risk from AstraZeneca shot

1 minute read

Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it could not confirm if women and young adults were at a higher risk of rare blood clots with low platelets following vaccination with AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine after it studied available data.

Limitations in the way the data was collected meant that the European Medicines Agency could not identify any specific risk factor that made the condition, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), more likely, it said.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 11:12 AM UTC

U.S. COVID-19 booster debate moves to FDA vaccine advisory committee

The debate over whether Americans should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine moves to a panel of independent expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Coronavirus compounds climate disasters but shows action can work - Red Cross
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU fails to confirm if women, young adults at higher clot risk from AstraZeneca shot
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Britain mulls easing COVID-19 travel rules for England
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
IMF, World Bank urge more COVID-19 vaccination doses to go to poor countries