EU health agency warns of severe winter flu season for elderly

An elderly man sits at the "Viktualienmarkt" daily food market, during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Munich, Germany, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The upcoming influenza season in Europe could be severe for the elderly and those with weak immunity, the EU's public health agency warned on Tuesday, adding that it could put a greater burden on health systems already strained by the COVID-19 situation.

The main reported subtype of the influenza virus seen in the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) disproportionately affects older people and is associated with lower vaccine effectiveness, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said. (https://bit.ly/2ZnBlh4)

"The early detections of the A (H3N2) subtype are an indication that the upcoming flu season could be severe, although we cannot know for sure what the upcoming flu season will look like," said Pasi Penttinen, ECDC's head of influenza programme.

Penttinen urged health workers to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu before winter, and added that physical distancing and hygiene measures are important for all, especially those working in nursing homes and healthcare settings.

About 20% of the population catches the flu each year. The elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic medical conditions are most at risk of severe complications by influenza, the ECDC said.

The influenza onset is above the seasonal threshold in Croatia, which is unusually early, given the overall number of influenza detections in the majority of EU/EEA countries remain low, the agency added.

The number of coronavirus infections recorded so far in eastern Europe surpassed 20 million on Oct. 24, according to a Reuters tally, as the region grapples with its worst outbreak since the pandemic started and inoculation efforts lag. read more

Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

