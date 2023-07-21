EU health regulator backs Pfizer's RSV vaccine for infants, older adults

[1/2] View of Pfizer's new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Abrysvo during its manufacture in this undated handout picture. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Companies Pfizer Inc Follow

July 21 (Reuters) - The European Union's health regulator on Friday backed authorization of Pfizer's (PFE.N) vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for use in infants up to 6 months of age and older adults.

The shot, called Abrysvo, could become the first vaccine in the bloc to protect infants from the virus, if the European Commission authorizes its use.

Pfizer's shot is already approved in the United States for protection against RSV in older adults.

RSV typically causes cold-like symptoms, and is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.