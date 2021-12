EU launch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shot for younger children brought forward to Dec 13

A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Madrid, Spain, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union-wide roll-out of Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine version for five- to 11-year-old children will begin Dec 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany's health ministry said on Wednesday.

Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the ministry said, adding it has commitment on the new date from the manufacturer.

"Given the current pandemic situation, this is good news for parents and children. Many are awaiting this eagerly," acting health minister Jens Spahn said in the statement.

