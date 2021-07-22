Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

1 minute read

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 22 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

"After assessing the available data, PRAC considered that a causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccine Janssen and GBS is possible," the European Medicines Agency said, referring to its safety committee, PRAC.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:18 PM UTCEU lists rare nerve disorder as side-effect of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Europe's medicines regulator said on Thursday it had added a rare nerve-degenerating disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, as a possible rare side effect from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine after it reviewed 108 cases reported worldwide.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina rejects WHO plan for study of COVID-19 origin
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEnglish COVID contact tracers tell around 428,000 to isolate
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsUK should be concerned at Chinese gene data harvesting, lawmaker says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsMore than 90% of adult Beijing residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19