Jan 26 (Reuters) - Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T) and Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Thursday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had accepted a marketing authorization application for their Alzheimer's disease drug for review.

The drug, lecanemab, was recently granted accelerated approval in the United States.

