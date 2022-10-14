EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Advisers to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday backed the use of a tetravalent dengue vaccine by the German unit of Japan's Takeda (4502.T) for people aged four years and above.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, generally causes mild, flu-like symptoms in most people. However, some patients develop severe disease, with an estimated death rate of 20,000 to 25,000 each year, primarily in children, according to the World Health Organization.

The EMA panel said although there is already an approved vaccine for preventing the disease caused by the dengue virus, Takeda's vaccine showed wider protection for young children and those aged above 45 years.

The recommendation was based on data from 19 clinical trials, where the vaccine helped in preventing fever, severe disease and hospitalization caused by any of the four serotypes of the dengue virus.

