No link yet between menstrual disorders and COVID-19 shots, says EU regulator

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Europe's drugs regulator said on Friday it had so far not found a link between COVID-19 vaccines and menstrual disorders and advised three new conditions be added as possible side-effects after vaccination with J&J's (JNJ.N) coronavirus shot.

Cases of menstrual disorders reported after vaccination were studied by its safety committee, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that it had requested for more data from vaccine developers to assess the issue.

The watchdog recommended that immune thrombocytopenia, or low blood platelets, dizziness, and tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, be added to the labels of J&J's single-shot vaccine.

The EMA stressed that benefits of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine still outweighed any risks, adding that it had analysed 1,183 cases of dizziness and more than 100 cases of tinnitus to reach its conclusion.

