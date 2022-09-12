EU regulator backs Pfizer's Omicron-adapted vaccine booster

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured at a booster clinic for 12 to 17-year-olds in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 9, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beie/File Photo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union drug regulator on Monday recommended authorisation for Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine booster updated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

The so-called bivalent vaccine targets both the subvariants, as well as the original strain of the virus.

