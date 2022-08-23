EU regulator to discuss Moderna, Pfizer Omicron shots applications on Sept 1

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Sept. 1 to discuss applications from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N)for vaccine boosters modified to target the Omicron variant, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The new so-called bivalent shots combat the BA.1-subvariant of Omicron and the original virus first detected in China.

Britain earlier this month became the first country to clear Moderna's shot, which is also the world's first bivalent vaccine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.