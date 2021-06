Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, U.S. March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File Photo

Europe's drug regulator said on Friday authorities in the region were aware that a batch of the active substance used in Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine had been contaminated with materials for another shot made at the same site.

