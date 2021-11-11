Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU regulator lists new side-effect of J&J COVID-19 shot
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator on Thursday recommended addition of a rare type of spinal inflammation as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine.
It was also assessing reports of capillary leak syndrome following inoculation with Moderna's (MRNA.O) shot.
The European Medicines Agency said currently there was not enough evidence of a possible link between rare cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome with mRNA vaccines, including Moderna's shot.
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
