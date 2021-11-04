Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU regulator reviewing data on AstraZeneca COVID-19 booster shots
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator said on Thursday it was in discussions with AstraZeneca (AZN.L) over possible authorisation of booster doses of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, after it already gave the green light to mRNA booster shots.
"AstraZeneca is submitting data to us. Actually today they submitted a new package of data that could support an extension to use the booster," the European Medicines Agency's head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said at a briefing.
"We will be discussing with them whether this data could be sufficient for (authorisation) or whether we need more evidence," Cavaleri added.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.