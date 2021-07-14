Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EU regulator reviewing Moderna COVID shot for auto-immune blood condition

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

July 14 (Reuters) - Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday it had assessed nine cases of an auto-immune blood condition following vaccination with Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 shot, but no "clear causal relationship" could be established between the two.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee would continue to monitor for cases of immune thrombocytopenia, an auto-immune condition with low blood platelet levels that can lead to bruising and bleeding, with Moderna's vaccine, Spikevax.

