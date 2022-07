EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months

Pfizer/BioNTech's new pediatric COVID-19 vaccine vials are seen in this undated handout photo. Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Monday started reviewing a low-dose version of BioNTech (22UAy.DE) and Pfizer’s (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for use in children between the age of six months and four years.

Last month the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleared the way for use of the shot in children of that age group in the United States. read more

Pfizer and BioNTech filed for approval in Europe in the age group on July 8, proposing a three-shot course with a 3 microgram dosage, which is a fraction of the 30 micrograms used on adults.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.