EU regulator says Novavax COVID vaccine should carry side-effect warning
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of two inflammatory conditions of the heart, based on a small number of reported cases.
The conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed as new side effects in the product information for the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, the EMA said on Wednesday.
The agency has also requested that the U.S. drugmaker provide additional data on the risk of these side effects occurring.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.