EU says it plans more COVID-19 vaccine donations as world faces two-track pandemic

GENEVA, July 6 (Reuters) - The world is facing a "two-track pandemic" with some countries being hit by waves of hospitalisation and deaths, compounded by coronavirus variants, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday.

John Ryan, a senior European Commission health official, told a briefing that the bloc hoped to donate a further 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low and middle income countries by year-end, using the COVAX facility as the main channel.

