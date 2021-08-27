EU says Moderna COVID vaccine production can continue after contamination incident

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Apotex pharmaceutical company as Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic vaccinate employees as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

BRUSSELS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Production of Moderna (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines at a plant of partner Rovi (ROVI.MC) in Spain can continue after an initial assessment, the European Union drugs regulator said on Friday, as it continues its investigation of a contamination incident.

On Thursday Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, with the company saying contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on one of the production lines at its contract manufacturing site in Spain run by Rovi (ROVI.MC).

"COVID-19 vaccine production in Rovi is able to continue, following a preliminary risk assessment of the information received so far," the European Medicines Agency told Reuters in a statement on Friday.

"An investigation into the root cause is ongoing. EMA will be able to provide more information as the investigation progresses," it added.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans

