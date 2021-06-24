EU slightly cuts estimates for vaccine deliveries by year-end

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringes are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission estimates European Union countries will receive about 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of the year, compared to nearly 1 billion jabs it expected a month ago, an internal document showed.

The document, which the EU executive shared with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, shows that the bloc expects to get about 500 million doses in the third quarter of the year from four vaccine makers: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Another 400 million shots are expected in the last three months of the year, according to the document, which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

