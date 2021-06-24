Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EU slightly cuts estimates for vaccine deliveries by year-end

1 minute read

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringes are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, June 24 (Reuters) - The European Commission estimates European Union countries will receive about 900 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the second half of the year, compared to nearly 1 billion jabs it expected a month ago, an internal document showed.

The document, which the EU executive shared with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, shows that the bloc expects to get about 500 million doses in the third quarter of the year from four vaccine makers: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Another 400 million shots are expected in the last three months of the year, according to the document, which was seen by Reuters.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold, writing by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:03 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE WHO estimates COVID-19 boosters needed yearly for most vulnerable

The World Health Organization (WHO) forecasts that people most vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the elderly, will need to get an annual vaccine booster to be protected against variants, an internal document seen by Reuters shows.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPfizer says COVID vaccine highly effective against Delta variant
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsLilly to seek accelerated FDA approval for Alzheimer's drug this year
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals'Free meat for a year' offered in JBS U.S. vaccine sweepstakes