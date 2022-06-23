EU watchdog backs marketing authorisation for Valneva's COVID-19 shot

The logo of Valneva SE is pictured at the company's headquarters in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, France, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

June 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's medicines watchdog has recommended Valneva's (VLS.PA) COVID-19 vaccine for marketing authorisation, the French vaccine maker said on Thursday.

The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended Valneva's inactivated VLA2001 COVID-19 candidate for use as primary vaccination in people aged 18 to 50, Valneva said.

It expects a decision shortly from the European Commission, which is reviewing the recommendation.

Reporting by Elena Vardon; Editing by Edmund Blair

