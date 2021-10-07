Europe approves Merck's plant to make J&J COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, U.S., July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday it had approved U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) manufacturing site in West Point, Pennsylvania to make Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this year, Merck agreed to make its rival's shot, after scrapping two of its own experimental COVID-19 vaccines. read more

The U.S. government at that time invoked the Defense Production Act to help equip two Merck plants to make the J&J vaccine.

The EMA said Merck's site, to become operational immediately, was expected to support the continued supply of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

