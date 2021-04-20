Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEuropean Medicines Agency: More than 300 cases of rare blood clot events worldwide

Reuters
1 minute read

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

The European Union’s drug regulator said on Tuesday there had been more than 300 cases worldwide of rare blood clotting incidents combined with low platelet counts after use of COVID-19 vaccines.

There were 287 occurrences with the AstraZeneca vaccine, eight with Johnson & Johnson’s shot, 25 for Pfizer and five for Moderna, said Peter Arlett, Head of Data Analytics at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:59 PM UTCJ&J to resume rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe with safety warning

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Tuesday it will resume rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine in Europe after the region's medical regulator said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of very rare, potentially lethal blood clots.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEuropean Medicines Agency: More than 300 cases of rare blood clot events worldwide
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBritish PM Johnson launches search for COVID-19 antiviral treatments
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJ&J to cooperate in study of rare clots linked to COVID-19 vaccine, German scientist says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEXCLUSIVE UNICEF says AstraZeneca supply problems outside India resolved