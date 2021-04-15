Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEuropean oncology group adds Pharma Mar's Lurbinectedin to treatment guidelines
Spain's Pharma Mar (PHMR.MC) said on Thursday that the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) had included the company's Lurbinectedin drug as a treatment option for a rare type of lung cancer in its clinical practice guidelines.
ESMO provides clinical guidelines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers based on consensus opinions of practitioners.
The group's updated guidance now endorses Lurbinectedin for patients who are undergoing or who have just finished a first round of platinum-based chemotherapy to treat small-cell lung cancer, Pharma Mar said.
Shares in the Madrid-based company were trading 2.1% higher at 95.96 euros ($114.92) per share after the announcement.
As small-cell lung cancer affects just 1.4 people per 100,000 people in the European Union, Lurbinectedin was granted orphan-drug designation for the treatment of rare diseases by the European Medicines Agency in 2019.
It was approved as a treatment of small-cell lung cancer by the U.S. FDA last June.
