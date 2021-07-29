Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

EXCLUSIVE AstraZeneca exploring options for COVID-19 vaccine business, exec says

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca is exploring its options for the future of its COVID-19 vaccine business and expects greater clarity on the matter by the end of 2021, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are exploring different options," Ruud Dobber, executive vice president and president, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, told Reuters, referring to the vaccines business.

"Before year-end, we will have more clarity... if you ask me, is the vaccine businesses a sustainable business for AstraZeneca for the next five or 10 years, that big strategic question is under discussion."

