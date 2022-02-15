EXCLUSIVE Canada to ease travel requirements as COVID cases decline - gov't source

A United States-bound passenger walks in Toronto Pearson Airport's Terminal 3, days before new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing protocols to enter the U.S. come into effect, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

OTTAWA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada is going to ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers starting on March 1 as COVID-19 cases decline, allowing a rapid antigen test for fully vaccinated travelers instead of a molecular one, a government source said.

The new measures, which include dropping compulsory testing on entry, are due to be announced later on Tuesday. Canada will also drop testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who make short trips - less than 72 hours - abroad, the source said.

The global travel advisory for Canadians is also being changed. Previously the government recommended against all non-essential travel, and now it is only urging citizens to take precautions.

Reporting by Steve Scherer

