FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world - Reuters News
August 1 - Aug 1 (Reuters) - Around 70 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases crossed 22,100 and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. (Full Story)
Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases:
ASIA-PACIFIC
* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 44 cases as of July 25.
* INDIA had confirmed four cases as of July 24. It reported first death on Aug. 1. (Full Story)
* JAPAN had reported two cases as of July 29.
* NEW ZEALAND reported its second case on July 12.
* The PHILIPPINES reported its first case on July 29. (Full Story)
* SINGAPORE had confirmed 11 cases as of July 29.
* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. (Full Story)
* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. (Full Story)
* THAILAND had confirmed two cases as of July 29. (Full Story)
EUROPE
* ANDORRA had confirmed three cases as of July 27.
* AUSTRIA had confirmed 118 cases as of July 29.
* BELGIUM had detected 393 cases by July 25.
* BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13. (Full Story)
* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22.
* CROATIA had reported 11 cases by July 29.
* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 19 cases as of July 29.
* DENMARK had confirmed 99 cases by July 29.
* ESTONIA had confirmed five cases by July 29.
* FINLAND had confirmed 17 cases as of July 27.
* FRANCE had confirmed 1,955 cases by July 28.
* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.
* GERMANY had reported 2,677 cases by Aug. 1.
* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20.
* GREECE had confirmed 32 cases by July 29.
* HUNGARY had confirmed 37 cases by July 27.
* ICELAND had reported nine cases as of July 25.
* IRELAND had confirmed 85 cases as of July 27.
* ITALY had detected 479 cases as of July 29.
* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25.
* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 23 cases as of July 29.
* MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20.
* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 878 cases as of July 28.
* NORWAY had reported 53 cases by Aug. 1.
* POLAND had reported 53 cases by July 27.
* PORTUGAL had confirmed 633 cases as of July 28.
* ROMANIA had confirmed 21 cases as of July 29.
* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. (Full Story)
* SERBIA had reported 10 cases as of July 27.
* SLOVENIA had reported 33 cases as of July 27.
* SLOVAKIA had confirmed three cases as of July 27.
* SPAIN had confirmed 4,298 cases by July 29. It reported its second death on July 30. (Full Story)
* SWEDEN had confirmed 85 cases by July 28.
* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 272 cases as of July 29.
* The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,469 confirmed cases as of July 28, including 2,359 in England, 61 in Scotland, 19 in Northern Ireland and 30 in Wales.
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
* ISRAEL had reported 146 cases as of July 31.
* LEBANON had reported four cases as of July 21.
* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2. (Full Story)
* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14. (Full Story)
* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11. (Full Story)
* QATAR confirmed its first case on July 20.
* TURKEY reported first case on June 30. (Full Story)
* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24.
AMERICAS
* ARGENTINA had confirmed 20 cases as of July 26.
* The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24.
* BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21.
* BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21.
* BRAZIL had confirmed 1,369 cases and one death as of July 31. (Full Story)
* CANADA had confirmed 803 infections as of July 29.
* CHILE had reported 55 cases as of July 29.
* COLOMBIA had reported 12 cases as of July 26.
* COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28.
* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its third case on July 21.
* ECUADOR had confirmed three cases as of July 23.
* JAMAICA had confirmed two cases as of July 26.
* MEXICO had confirmed 60 cases as of July 27.
* PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4. (Full Story)
* PERU had confirmed 305 cases by July 31.
* PUERTO RICO had confirmed 21 cases as of July 29.
* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 5,189 cases by July 29.
* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. (Full Story)
Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities
(Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Ed Osmond)
