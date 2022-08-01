FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world - Reuters News

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

August 1 - Aug 1 (Reuters) - Around 70 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases crossed 22,100 and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. (Full Story)

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases:

ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 44 cases as of July 25.

* INDIA had confirmed four cases as of July 24. It reported first death on Aug. 1. (Full Story)

* JAPAN had reported two cases as of July 29.

* NEW ZEALAND reported its second case on July 12.

* The PHILIPPINES reported its first case on July 29. (Full Story)

* SINGAPORE had confirmed 11 cases as of July 29.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. (Full Story)

* TAIWAN confirmed its first case on June 24. (Full Story)

* THAILAND had confirmed two cases as of July 29. (Full Story)

EUROPE

* ANDORRA had confirmed three cases as of July 27.

* AUSTRIA had confirmed 118 cases as of July 29.

* BELGIUM had detected 393 cases by July 25.

* BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13. (Full Story)

* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22.

* CROATIA had reported 11 cases by July 29.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 19 cases as of July 29.

* DENMARK had confirmed 99 cases by July 29.

* ESTONIA had confirmed five cases by July 29.

* FINLAND had confirmed 17 cases as of July 27.

* FRANCE had confirmed 1,955 cases by July 28.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 2,677 cases by Aug. 1.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20.

* GREECE had confirmed 32 cases by July 29.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 37 cases by July 27.

* ICELAND had reported nine cases as of July 25.

* IRELAND had confirmed 85 cases as of July 27.

* ITALY had detected 479 cases as of July 29.

* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 23 cases as of July 29.

* MALTA had confirmed 17 cases as of July 20.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 878 cases as of July 28.

* NORWAY had reported 53 cases by Aug. 1.

* POLAND had reported 53 cases by July 27.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 633 cases as of July 28.

* ROMANIA had confirmed 21 cases as of July 29.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. (Full Story)

* SERBIA had reported 10 cases as of July 27.

* SLOVENIA had reported 33 cases as of July 27.

* SLOVAKIA had confirmed three cases as of July 27.

* SPAIN had confirmed 4,298 cases by July 29. It reported its second death on July 30. (Full Story)

* SWEDEN had confirmed 85 cases by July 28.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 272 cases as of July 29.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,469 confirmed cases as of July 28, including 2,359 in England, 61 in Scotland, 19 in Northern Ireland and 30 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported 146 cases as of July 31.

* LEBANON had reported four cases as of July 21.

* MOROCCO reported first case on June 2. (Full Story)

* SAUDI ARABIA detected its first case on July 14. (Full Story)

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11. (Full Story)

* QATAR confirmed its first case on July 20.

* TURKEY reported first case on June 30. (Full Story)

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24.

AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed 20 cases as of July 26.

* The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24.

* BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 1,369 cases and one death as of July 31. (Full Story)

* CANADA had confirmed 803 infections as of July 29.

* CHILE had reported 55 cases as of July 29.

* COLOMBIA had reported 12 cases as of July 26.

* COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28.

* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its third case on July 21.

* ECUADOR had confirmed three cases as of July 23.

* JAMAICA had confirmed two cases as of July 26.

* MEXICO had confirmed 60 cases as of July 27.

* PANAMA confirmed its first case on July 4. (Full Story)

* PERU had confirmed 305 cases by July 31.

* PUERTO RICO had confirmed 21 cases as of July 29.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 5,189 cases by July 29.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. (Full Story)

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities

(Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis and Ed Osmond)

