Factbox: Vaccines delivered under COVAX sharing scheme for poorer countries

Vials labelled "Sputnik V, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine" are seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 27 - May 27 (Reuters) - The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.51 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 145 countries, GAVI data shows.

In December, COVAX set a target of achieving 70% COVID-19 immunization coverage by mid-2022.

The following tables list countries that have received vaccines under the scheme in alphabetic order:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DATE VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DELIVERED

Algeria 3.6 million December 24 J&J 44 million 6.0 million

Angola 801,000 December 25 Pfizer/BioNTech 33 million 14.8 million

Benin 336,000 November 4 J&J 12 million 1.1 million

Botswana 300,000 October 1 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.5 million 560,460

Burkina Faso 700,000 May 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 21 million 1.8 million

Cameroon 68,600 April 1 AstraZeneca/Oxford 27 million 1.1 million

Cape Verde 200,000 December 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 556,000 324,000

Central 168,300 March 4 N/A 4.8 million 975,000

African

Republic

Chad 828,000 March 24 J&J 16 million 1.0 million

Comoros 90,000 May 8 Pfizer/BioNTech 870,000 360,810

Islands

Congo 168,000 November 15 J&J 5.5 million 470,400

Democratic 349,830 October 21 Pfizer/BioNTech 90 million 2.6 million

Republic of

Congo

Djibouti 151,200 July 17 J&J 988,000 175,200

Egypt 1.5 million April 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 102 million 30.5 million

Eswatini 100,620 October 6 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.1 million 429,420

Ethiopia 13.1 February 2 J&J 115 million 27.5 million

million

Gabon 101,790 November 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.2 million 370,410

Gambia 100,620 March 3 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.4 million 477,420

Ghana 309,600 March 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 31 million 16.6 million

Guinea 168,000 November 14 J&J 13 million 1.7 million

Guinea-Bissau 136,800 March 25 J&J 2.0 million 496,800

Iran 700,000 January 14 AstraZeneca/Oxford 84 million 5.7 million

Iraq 500,000 August 14 Pfizer/BioNTech 40 million 836,000

Ivory Coast 816,660 January 3 Pfizer/BioNTech 26 million 8.6 million

Jordan 146,400 June 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 436,800

Kenya 500,000 May 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 54 million 20.3 million

Lebanon 613,340 December 22 N/A 6.8 million 982,940

Lesotho 169,070 November 19 J&J 2.1 million 644,090

Liberia 168,000 November 27 J&J 5.1 million 830,400

Libya 1.2 million December 20 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.9 million 1.9 million

Madagascar 240,000 February 17 J&J 28 million 1.9 million

Malawi 277,080 February 26 AstraZeneca/Oxford 19 million 2.0 million

Mali 907,200 March 24 N/A 20 million 2.8 million

Mauritania 201,600 February 7 AstraZeneca/Oxford 4.6 million 2.2 million

Mauritius 203,580 January 12 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.3 million 387,270

Morocco 1.5 million January 29 Pfizer/BioNTech 37 million 2.7 million

Mozambique 1.2 million February 11 AstraZeneca/Oxford 31 million 8.4 million

Namibia 19,890 February 18 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.5 million 512,690

Niger 398,000 February 4 Pfizer/BioNTech 24 million 1.6 million

Nigeria 2.0 million February 7 J&J 206 million 17.2 million

Palestinian 299,520 April 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 4.7 million 1.6 million

Territories

Rwanda 1.1 million January 15 N/A 13 million 3.9 million

Sao Tome and 24,000 March 3 AstraZeneca/Oxford 219,000 24,000

Principe

Senegal 300,000 March 31 AstraZeneca/Oxford 17 million 3.5 million

Seychelles 39,780 December 17 Pfizer/BioNTech 98,460 74,880

Sierra Leone 168,000 November 23 J&J 8.0 million 785,310

Somalia 286,650 May 25 Pfizer/BioNTech 16 million 1.7 million

South Africa 5.6 million July 31 Pfizer/BioNTech 59 million 5.6 million

South Sudan 949,500 April 5 N/A 11 million 1.9 million

Sudan 604,800 February 16 J&J 44 million 3.9 million

Syria 4.0 million January 26 J&J 17 million 5.7 million

Tanzania 2.2 million May 20 J&J 60 million 4.9 million

Togo 633,600 November 25 J&J 8.3 million 3.0 million

Tunisia 599,040 March 31 N/A 12 million 5.4 million

Uganda 2.9 million March 9 J&J 46 million 14.6 million

Yemen 100,800 February 24 AstraZeneca/Oxford 30 million 2.2 million

Zambia 2.6 million May 19 N/A 18 million 4.6 million

Zimbabwe 2.6 million January 19 N/A 15 million 3.5 million

EUROPE

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DELIVERY DATE DELIVERED

Albania 40,800 June 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 2.8 million 120,000

Armenia 187,200 September 5 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.0 million 261,200

Azerbaijan 84,000 April 4 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10 million 84,000

Bosnia 32,760 May 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.3 million 82,560

Georgia 43,200 March 13 AstraZeneca/Oxford 3.7 million 43,200

Kosovo 515,970 February 10 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.8 million 1.2 million

Moldova 100,620 January 27 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.6 million 744,620

Montenegro 24,000 March 28 AstraZeneca/Oxford 622,000 24,000

North 250,380 February 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 2.1 million 312,780

Macedonia

Serbia 115,200 August 25 AstraZeneca/Oxford 6.9 million 292,800

Ukraine 1.0 million January 19 Pfizer/BioNTech 44 million 8.8 million

ASIA & PACIFIC

COUNTRY LATEST DELIVERY DELIVERY VACCINE TYPE POPULATION TOTAL

DATE DELIVERED

Afghanistan 2.0 million February 2 J&J 39 million 9.0 million

Bangladesh 342,400 February 2 Pfizer/BioNTech 165 million 34.8 million

Bhutan 90,090 April 5 Pfizer/BioNTech 771,612 90,090

Brunei 24,000 April 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 437,000 24,000

Cambodia 2.0 million May 3 Pfizer/BioNTech 17 million 4.9 million

East Timor 100,620 February 12 Pfizer/BioNTech 1.3 million 494,040

Fiji 50,400 November 18 Moderna 896,000 302,480

Indonesia 3.5 million March 5 Pfizer/BioNTech 274 million 52.3 million

Kiribati 56,000 August 21 AstraZeneca/Oxford 119,000 104,000

Kyrgyzstan 149,760 February 1 Pfizer/BioNTech 6.6 million 800,300

Laos 1.7 million January 26 Pfizer/BioNTech 7.3 million 7.6 million

Malaysia 559,200 September AstraZeneca/Oxford 32 million 1.4 million

17

Maldives 210,600 January 28 Pfizer/BioNTech 541,000 664,540

Mongolia 899,730 October 6 Pfizer/BioNTech 3.3 million 1.3 million

Nauru 7,200 April 2 AstraZeneca/Oxford 10,830 7,200

Nepal 1.5 million March 31 Pfizer/BioNTech 29 million 15.7 million

Pakistan 4.7 million April 12 Pfizer/BioNTech 221 million 43.8 million

Papua New 302,400 August 6 J&J 8.9 million 580,400

Guinea

Philippines 4.0 million March 7 Pfizer/BioNTech 110 million 56.6 million

Samoa 45,630 May 2 Pfizer/BioNTech 198,410 181,630

Solomon 52,650 April 11 N/A 687,000 262,070

Islands

Sri Lanka 820,000 December 20 Pfizer/BioNTech 22 million 5.0 million

Tajikistan 501,600 April 7 N/A 9.5 million 6.1 million

Tonga 7,000 February 15 N/A 106,000 67,800

Tuvalu 4,800 April 8 AstraZeneca/Oxford 11,800 4,800

Uzbekistan 2.1 million March 28 Moderna 34 million 19.0 million

Vanuatu 20,400 April 8 Moderna 307,000 44,400

Vietnam 3.5 million April 19 Pfizer/BioNTech 97 million 50.0 million

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.