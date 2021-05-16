Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million, death toll at 3,512,115

Reuters
1 minute read

More than 162.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,512,115​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00 GMT.

