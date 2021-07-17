Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 189.91 million, death toll at 4,246,103

A man wearing a protective face mask walks beneath a cooling mist spray, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - More than 189.91 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,246,103​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.

