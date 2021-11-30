Fauci: hard to say if Omicron variant will lead to severe disease

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday it was difficult to know whether the COVID-19 Omicron variant will lead to severe disease, and said preliminary information from South Africa indicated it did not lead to unusual symptoms.

