Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Fauci: hard to say if Omicron variant will lead to severe disease

1 minute read

White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci in Washington, U.S., November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday it was difficult to know whether the COVID-19 Omicron variant will lead to severe disease, and said preliminary information from South Africa indicated it did not lead to unusual symptoms.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Jonathan Oatis

