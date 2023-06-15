FDA advisers back XBB-targeted COVID shots for 2023-24 campaign

People receive their second COVID-19 boosters in Waterford, Michigan
A nurse fills up syringes with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines for residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots in Waterford, Michigan, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday unanimously backed the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines that would target an XBB Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus for the 2023-2024 vaccination campaign.

The panel voted 21-0 in favor XBB-tailored shots.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next