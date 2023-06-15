FDA advisers back XBB-targeted COVID shots for 2023-24 campaign















June 15 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday unanimously backed the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines that would target an XBB Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus for the 2023-2024 vaccination campaign.

The panel voted 21-0 in favor XBB-tailored shots.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot











