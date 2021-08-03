Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

FDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month -NY Times

1 minute read

Syringe and vial are seen in front of displayed new Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is aiming to give full approval for the Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID vaccine by early September, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the effort.

The FDA gave emergency use authorization to the Pfizer vaccine late last year. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot.

The agency's unofficial deadline for the approval is the Sept. 6 Labor Day holiday, the Times said.

President Joe Biden said last week he expected the FDA to make the decision by early fall.

The FDA said in a statement on Friday that the agency is moving as rapidly as possible on the Pfizer application.

The spread of the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant has fueled a new surge in infections, with the CDC reporting rising numbers of cases in nearly 90% of U.S. jurisdictions.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 12:18 AM UTCNew York becomes first U.S. city to order COVID vaccines for restaurants, gyms

New York City will become the first major U.S. city to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at restaurants, gyms and other businesses, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday, as the nation grapples with the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden tells Florida, Texas leaders: Help on COVID-19 or 'get out of the way'
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsHundreds of migrants vaccinated against coronavirus in U.S.-Mexico border city
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFactbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFDA aiming to give final approval to Pfizer vaccine by early next month -NY Times