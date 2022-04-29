FDA approves Bristol Myers' heart disease drug

A woman holds test tube in front of displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

April 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral drug mavacamten for the treatment of a heart condition.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

