FDA approves Bristol Myers' heart disease drug
April 28 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral drug mavacamten for the treatment of a heart condition.
Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu
