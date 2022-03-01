FDA approves CTI BioPharma's bone marrow cancer drug

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Feb 28 (Reuters) - CTI BioPharma Corp (CTIC.O) said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its drug for treating adult patients with a type of bone marrow cancer who also have low blood platelet count.

The drug, Vonjo (pacritinib), belongs to a class of anti-inflammatory treatments called JAK inhibitors, and will compete with Incyte Corp's (INCY.O) Jakafi and Bristol Myers' (BMY.N) Inrebic, which were approved in 2011 and 2019 respectively for treating Myelofibrosis.

Myelofibrosis causes extensive scarring in the bone marrow and disrupts the body's production of blood cells, causing low platelet count, anemia, weakness, fatigue and often swelling of the liver and spleen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Incyte expects to generate revenue of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion in U.S. sales alone, while Inrebic, which was acquired by Bristol after it bought Celgene in 2019, generated about $74 million in sales last year.

In a late-stage study in patients with severe thrombocytopenia who were treated with CTI Biopharma's drug twice a day, 29% of patients had a reduction in spleen volume, compared to 3% of patients receiving the best available therapy, which included Jakafi.

The company said the drug was approved under priority and the approval has triggered $60 million payment from DRI Healthcare Trust.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.