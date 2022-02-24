FDA approves Eli Lilly's diabetes drug for expanded use in cardiac patients

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the regulator said on Thursday.

The drug was originally approved in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

