1 minute read
FDA approves Eli Lilly's diabetes drug for expanded use in cardiac patients
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim's drug, Jardiance, for expanded use in reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults, the regulator said on Thursday.
The drug was originally approved in 2014 as a supplement to diet and exercise to improve glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.