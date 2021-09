Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Incyte Corp's (INCY.O) cream for treating inflammatory skin condition atopic dermatitis, commonly called eczema, in adolescents and adults.

