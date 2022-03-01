1 minute read
FDA approves J&J's cell-based multiple myeloma therapy for blood cancer treatment - WSJ
Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. drug regulators approved a new customized, cell-based treatment for blood cancer from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The Food and Drug Administration cleared Carvykti, a therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients whose disease has worsened despite prior treatments with other drugs, the report added.
