FDA approves J&J's cell-based multiple myeloma therapy for blood cancer treatment - WSJ

The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Feb 28 (Reuters) - U.S. drug regulators approved a new customized, cell-based treatment for blood cancer from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared Carvykti, a therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma in adult patients whose disease has worsened despite prior treatments with other drugs, the report added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.