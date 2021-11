A health care worker fills up a syringe with a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a booster shot at the vaccination reference center at the Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute (EBPI) in Zurich, Switzerland November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

