[1/2] An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Companies Eli Lilly and Co Follow















Jan 19 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve the company's experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment, citing limited number of patients with at least 12 months of drug exposure data provided in the submission.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.