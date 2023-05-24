FDA defers decision for Sarepta's gene therapy to June 22 from May 29















May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has deferred an accelerated approval decision for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's (SRPT.O) gene therapy for a muscle wasting disorder to June 22 and needs more time to complete its review, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of Sarepta were down 13% in premarket trading after the timeline for the treatment, SRP-9001, was deferred from May 29. The deferral followed a meeting of the regulator's external advisers less than two weeks ago, where the panel narrowly backed an accelerated approval for the therapy with 8-6 votes.

Reporting by Aditya Samal and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











