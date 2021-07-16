FDA investigating carcinogen found in recalled J&J sunscreen products

Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport sunscreen, which is part of a voluntary recall of five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreen products after a cancer-causing chemical was detected in some samples, sits on a shelf at a store in Gloucester, Massachusetts, U.S., July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

July 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the root cause of a cancer-causing chemical found in some of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) recalled sunscreen products.

The drugmaker on Wednesday voluntarily recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens and advised consumers to stop using the products and discard them after internal testing found low levels of benzene in some sprays. read more

The agency has advised parents to continue to use broad spectrum sunscreens with SPF 15 or higher in conjunction with other sun protective measures.

Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

