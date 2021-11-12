FDA likely to make vaccine booster decision without outside advisory committee weighing in - CNN
Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to ask its outside vaccine advisers to weigh in on whether the agency should authorize Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 boosters for all adults, CNN reported on Friday, citing a source.
The source told CNN "it's unlikely there is going to be a meeting" of the outside advisers and "there has been no discussion of a meeting" to discuss Pfizer's application.
The FDA said the agency "will determine whether to hold a meeting of the advisory committee ... following its initial review of the information submitted," CNN added.
