FDA says current dose of GSK-Vir COVID therapy likely not effective against BA.2 variant

March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator said on Friday the current authorized dose of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Vir Biotechnology's (VIR.O) antibody-based COVID-19 treatment is unlikely to be effective against the Omicron BA.2 variant.

The agency pulled its authorization for the therapy in much of the U.S. northeast where the subvariant is dominant.

It updated its emergency use authorization factsheet on sotrovimab and also updated its website to exclude the drug's use in geographic regions where infection is likely to have been caused by a non-susceptible SARS-CoV-2 variant.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified that the BA.2 variant is now circulating with a frequency exceeding 50% in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

As a result, the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response said it would pause distribution of sotrovimab to these states.

GSK and Vir said on Friday they are preparing a package of data in support of a higher dose of the therapy for the BA.2 subvariant and will be sharing the data with regulatory authorities around the world for discussion.

The currently authorized dosage for sotrovimab is 500 mg. It is authorized for adults and children 12 years of age and older, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.

