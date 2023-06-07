FDA staff say Eisai's Alzheimer's drug can get full approval despite safety concerns

Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

June 7 (Reuters) - Staff reviewers of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday that Eisai (4523.T) and Biogen's (BIIB.O) Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, could still be eligible for a full approval despite concerns of brain hemorrhage from using blood thinners along with the drug.

The FDA staff's comments about the drug were made in documents released ahead of a meeting of the panel of external advisers on Friday to discuss the Japanese company's application for a traditional approval.

A full approval is expected to boost demand for Leqembi with a wider insurance cover under government's Medicare plans for all American patients over 65 years of age and whose doctors participate in a health agency database.

More than 6 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Eisai's application for a full approval is based on data showing that Leqembi slowed the rate of cognitive decline in patients with early Alzheimer's by 27% compared to a placebo.

Use of certain blood thinners with the drug in Alzheimer's patients increased the risk of brain hemorrhage, with two of three deaths being linked to it during the treatment's late-stage trial, according to the documents.

Reporting by Leroy Leo and Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next