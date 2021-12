FDA warns of increased heart-related issues from Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz

Pfizer logo seen outside their building in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration added a new black-box warning, its harshest, to the label of Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N) arthritis drug, Xeljanz, citing increased risk of major cardiac-related problems in some patients, the drugmaker said on Friday.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

